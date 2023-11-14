50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Voters challenged to make casting ballots a priority November 18

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The voter turnout in Calcasieu Parish was so poor in the last election it may have set records.

The Calcasieu Clerk of Court hopes November 18 will be better, even though it’s expected to be worse.

Clerk Lynn Jones challenges voters to make voting a priority in the upcoming election.

Jones has gone to great heights to get voters to go to the polls such as in 2016 when he stood on stilts at a busy intersection to encourage voter turnout.

Jones does whatever he can think of to encourage people to vote.

“Pilgrim suits around Thanksgiving, Captain America, Santa Claus, the craziest I was on stilts,” he said.

Why bother? Low turnout means only a few decide for many. Sometimes important issues are decided by a handful of voters.

“When you go vote you’re not guaranteed your vote’s going to win but if you don’t vote, you’re guaranteed you had no choice in it and no say in it,” Jones said.

This past election for governor and sheriff in Calcasieu Parish was one of the lowest-ever voter turnouts in a major election.

“In modern history, this is the lowest we’ve had in a gubernatorial election. Here in Calcasieu, we had a lot of local races, we had a local sheriff’s race, a lot of judges’ races, lot of police jury races, and then all the statewide issues, candidates. In Calcasieu it was lower than the surrounding area, 33%,” Jones said.

Jones doesn’t pretend to know the reason. Whether it’s voter apathy or frustration with politics. But he knows for sure every vote absolutely counts.

“Over the years we’ve had many elections where the vote came down to one, two, three, four, five votes,” Jones said.

Also, he reminds voters if they think have been presented with the wrong ballot, be sure to consult commissioners before hitting the cast vote button.

The election is this Saturday, November 18. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check out the following links for what is on your ballot and other helpful information.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

‘Vaping Ed Boot Camp’ aimed at informing teens, parents about dangers of vaping
‘Vaping Ed Boot Camp’ aimed at informing teens, parents about dangers of vaping
Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...
Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to head country music festival in Gonzales
‘Vaping Ed Boot Camp’ aimed at informing teens, parents about dangers of vaping
Vape is the popular tobacco product among teens and young adults.
Voters challenged to make casting ballots a priority November 18
Voters challenged to make casting ballots a priority November 18