Voters challenged to make casting ballots a priority November 18

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The voter turnout in Calcasieu Parish was so poor in the last election it may have set records.

The Calcasieu Clerk of Court hopes November 18 will be better, even though it’s expected to be worse.

Clerk Lynn Jones challenges voters to make voting a priority in the upcoming election.

Jones has gone to great heights to get voters to go to the polls such as in 2016 when he stood on stilts at a busy intersection to encourage voter turnout.

Jones does whatever he can think of to encourage people to vote.

“Pilgrim suits around Thanksgiving, Captain America, Santa Claus, the craziest I was on stilts,” he said.

Why bother? Low turnout means only a few decide for many. Sometimes important issues are decided by a handful of voters.

“When you go vote you’re not guaranteed your vote’s going to win but if you don’t vote, you’re guaranteed you had no choice in it and no say in it,” Jones said.

This past election for governor and sheriff in Calcasieu Parish was one of the lowest-ever voter turnouts in a major election.

“In modern history, this is the lowest we’ve had in a gubernatorial election. Here in Calcasieu, we had a lot of local races, we had a local sheriff’s race, a lot of judges’ races, lot of police jury races, and then all the statewide issues, candidates. In Calcasieu it was lower than the surrounding area, 33%,” Jones said.

Jones doesn’t pretend to know the reason. Whether it’s voter apathy or frustration with politics. But he knows for sure every vote absolutely counts.

“Over the years we’ve had many elections where the vote came down to one, two, three, four, five votes,” Jones said.

Also, he reminds voters if they think have been presented with the wrong ballot, be sure to consult commissioners before hitting the cast vote button.

The election is this Saturday, November 18. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check out the following links for what is on your ballot and other helpful information.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.