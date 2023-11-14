Vernon Parish families may have a way to limit the costs of heating, cooling

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Community Action Council (VCAC) is accepting applications for an income-based home energy relief program.

Eligible households can receive relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP works by making payments to energy companies for heating and cooling on behalf of the families who qualify. Qualified households with children five and under, elderly, and the handicapped will have priority.

To be eligible, families’ total monthly income from all persons cannot exceed 60% of the federal poverty guidelines or at least one person in the household must be receiving federal assistance.

For items needed to apply, CLICK HERE. Readers can contact VCAC at 337-404-7710. Their office is located at 12286 Lake Charles Highway in Leesville.

