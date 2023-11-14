‘Vaping Ed Boot Camp’ aimed at informing teens, parents about dangers of vaping

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Vape is a popular tobacco product among teens and young adults.

Its bright colors and unique flavors are attractive, especially to the younger crowds.

The goal of Monday’s Vaping Ed Boot Camp hosted by Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lake Charles was to inform teens, and their parents, about the dangers of vaping and to debunk common myths.

“Data shows that one in four middle schoolers are vaping, and that one in three of high schoolers are vaping, and this is alarming,” Yvonne Lewis said.

Yvonne Lewis is the director of client services at the Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA. She’s behind a collaboration with multiple area organizations to educate the community, especially teens, about what they are putting into their bodies.

Dozens of Lake Charles College Prep students were in attendance.

“We have to find healthier alternatives that do not involve vaping, nor smoking cigarettes,” Lewis said.

Chrishelle Stipe with the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living tells 7NEWS the most common myths are you’re only inhaling water vapor, or vaping is a healthier alternative to cigarettes.

“There are some parents and guardians within the community that even purchase vape products for their children thinking that it’s better,” Stipe said.

She said when you vape, you are actually inhaling aerosol, which can cause what is called “popcorn lungs.”

“We ingest different flavors all the time, but they are actually dangerous to inhale, so those chemicals should not be in our lungs,” Stipe said.

Stipe said it’s an epidemic that began several years ago, has landed many teens in the hospital with breathing issues, and it’s becoming a gateway drug.

“Youth get addicted really quick, because their brains aren’t developed until their 25,” Stipe said.

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living is a program of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center and the Louisiana Public Health Institute.

For facts, tips, and more about tobacco, you can visit www.tobaccofreeliving.org.

For other resources, you can call 1-800-QUITNOW, text READY to 34191, or visit www.quitwithusla.org/act.

