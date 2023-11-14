SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2023.
Alesandra Gail Reale, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; probation detainer.
Salvador Silva-Ovilledo, 39, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; careless operation; federal detainer.
Antonio Landry, 55, Homeless: Burglary.
Joseph Wilton Bellard Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.
Koby Jermaine Broussard, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lyndrea Rochaun Williams, 26, Baton Rouge: Theft under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.
River Austin Ray Langley, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
