SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2023.

Alesandra Gail Reale, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; probation detainer.

Salvador Silva-Ovilledo, 39, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; careless operation; federal detainer.

Antonio Landry, 55, Homeless: Burglary.

Joseph Wilton Bellard Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Koby Jermaine Broussard, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Lyndrea Rochaun Williams, 26, Baton Rouge: Theft under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.

River Austin Ray Langley, 29, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

