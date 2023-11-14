Sulphur students celebrate STEM Day at NASA
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - CITGO celebrated National STEM Day by hosting a field trip to the NASA Space Center in Houston for students at E. K. Key Elementary, LeBlanc, Maplewood and W. W. Lewis Middle Schools.
To commemorate National STEM Day (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), students were able to experience NASA unlike ever before by touring an authentic flown spacecraft, learning about the progression of human space exploration, and touching moon rocks. Students were also able to investigate Newton’s Laws of Motion and rocketry by completing their mission of a safe and successful launch using their own designs.
Students were able to attend this field trip through CITGO’s Innovation Academy. CITGO launched the STEM Talent Pipeline program in 2016, aimed at increasing access to science, technology, engineering and math-related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.
