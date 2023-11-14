Sulphur students celebrate STEM Day at NASA

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - CITGO celebrated National STEM Day by hosting a field trip to the NASA Space Center in Houston for students at E. K. Key Elementary, LeBlanc, Maplewood and W. W. Lewis Middle Schools.

CITGO Innovation Academy students at E. K. Key Elementary practice engineering methods to make stable towers during National STEM Day activities. (CITGO)

To commemorate National STEM Day (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), students were able to experience NASA unlike ever before by touring an authentic flown spacecraft, learning about the progression of human space exploration, and touching moon rocks. Students were also able to investigate Newton’s Laws of Motion and rocketry by completing their mission of a safe and successful launch using their own designs.

A CITGO Innovation Academy student tests his self-made rocket at the NASA Space Center during the National STEM Day field trip. (CITGO)

Students were able to attend this field trip through CITGO’s Innovation Academy. CITGO launched the STEM Talent Pipeline program in 2016, aimed at increasing access to science, technology, engineering and math-related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM.

