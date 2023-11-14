Road closures in Lake Charles, Sulphur

50/50 Thursdays
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Portions of East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles and Sara Street in Sulphur are closing this week, according to officials.

The City of Lake Charles says beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the eastbound lanes of E. Prien Lake Rd. between Louisiana Ave. and Enterprise Blvd. will be closed. The closure is for Centerpoint Energy contractors can work on their underground utility infrastructure, replacing a main line. The road will reopen on holidays and weekends.

The City of Sulphur says Sara Street will be closed starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 14, from McMillan Street to Picard Road for a bridge replacement. The closure is expected to last through Summer 2024.

