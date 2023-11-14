Over $1 million granted to Lake Charles Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding over $1 million to the Lake Charles Regional Airport through the Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

The program will grant over $2 million to Lafayette Regional Airport, as well.

Congressman Clay Higgins said in regards to the grant, “While I opposed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in its totality as a matter of principle, some of the proposals in the bill were solid. Ultimately, the bill became law, and the funding was allocated. My office will continue to advocate for the advancement of Louisiana projects that aim to provide the necessary tools to improve our local airports and infrastructure so that Southwest Louisiana can advance its economic prosperity.”

