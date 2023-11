LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced Millennium Park will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 16.

The park will reopen with normal hours on Friday, Nov. 17.

The temporary closure is to allow crews to complete work ahead of the city’s annual Light Up the Lake Christmas Celebration scheduled for Nov. 25.

