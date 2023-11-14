McNeese MBB Dominates Champion Christian 110-46 to Improve to 3-0 for the First Time in 38 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys dominated Champion Christian 110-54 in 2022-23, and one year later the Pokes beat the Tigers in even more dominant fashion as they won 110-46 on Monday night.

Javohn Garcia scored the game’s first points just 12 seconds into the ballgame and from then on the Cowboys never looked back. With 12:48 remaining in the first half McNeese led 13-9, and they closed the half on a 37-3 run, taking a 50-12 lead into halftime, and in the second half they just added to their dominant lead.

“I mean I’m really excited for the guys, to be able to come in and play every single guy that we have on the roster and have a team game, we had 24 assists on 46 made baskets. Really from the opening tip to the buzzer we established our style of play. So I’m excited for the win, excited for our guys unbelievable job executing our game plan, and really pushing the tempo,” said McNeese acting Head Coach Brandon Chambers.

The Pokes are now forced to get some quick rest Monday night before they host LeTourneau on Tuesday night.

Vernon Hamilton will once again serve as the acting head coach for the Pokes on Tuesday night as the two assistant coaches continue to alternate games until Will Wade returns from his 10-game suspension.

PLAYER MP PTS REB AST FG 3P FT #5 Antavion Collum 13:34 11 3 1 4-7 1-1 2-2 #2 DJ Richards 27:41 12 4 1 4-9 2-5 2-2 #13 Shahada Wells 18:03 8 0 3 4-7 0-1 0-0 #14 Javohn Garcia 19:06 11 6 4 5-6 1-1 0-0 #24 Christian Shumate 17:27 15 10 1 6-8 0-0 3-3 #1 Omar Cooper 16:25 10 1 4 5-7 0-0 0-0 #35 Cameron Jones 29:17 15 6 2 7-11 1-3 0-0 #10 Roberts Berze 10:21 4 3 2 1-2 1-2 1-2 #23 Nasir Mann 20:12 10 3 1 4-5 1-1 1-1 #0 T’Johnn Brown 16:56 8 2 3 3-4 0-0 2-2 #20 Wesley Fields 10:58 6 1 2 3-5 0-0 0-0

With the 110-46 win, McNeese improves to 3-0 for the first time since 1985-86.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.