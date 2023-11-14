McNeese heading into final week of the season trying to find answers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys have played nine games this season and have lost nine games, and now as the team heads into their final game against the Lamar Cardinals, they are still trying to fix problems that have not been solved.

Head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff believes that his young team will grow over time, and made it clear that this off-season will be extremely important for the direction of the program as a whole.

“The biggest thing is just size and strength, we’ve had, 37 players right now that are freshmen or sophomores that have played for us in significant snaps so you think about that, almost half your team hasn’t even been doing much in the offseason you know for you yet,” said Coach Goff. “We just have to get some size and strength to us, and that’s going to come from another offseason then you can hold up a little bit better in the fourth quarter and there are also some needs that we need to address.”

The Cowboys last season beat their rival Lamar at home 24-20 in a tight game all the way through, and Coach Goff made it clear that his locker room isn’t planning on giving up the Battle of the Border trophy anytime soon.

“The young guys are excited to be playing and we recruit those guys and their families and they know what we’re trying to do here so I think they have a lot of excitement to them still and they have a lot of belief in the future and we’ll get them going this week,” said Goff. “You know we don’t get to play for quite some time after this game and we put a lot of work into getting to these 11 or 12 games, so we have to go out there and put our best effort in and we can we can play victim all we want or we can have the right attitude, we can go play as hard as we can and see what happens.”

The Cowboys will kick-off the Battle of the Border against Lamar this Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

