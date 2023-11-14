First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up this week, another system arrives next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The chance of rain will wind down tonight as an area of low pressure moves farther away.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico was responsible for the rain Monday into Tuesday, but as it moves farther east it will take the more widespread rain east of our area.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Rain looks unlikely Wednesday and will likely remain dry through at least Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to near normal for this time of year with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. If you have weekend plans the weather should cooperate, just continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front will approach our area by early next week and this will likely bring another round of showers to our area. We will likely see widespread rain beginning Monday and continuing into Tuesday.

The long-range forecast for Thanksgiving looks dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and highs in the 60s; and I do not see any rain for Thanksgiving day, or Black Friday either.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.