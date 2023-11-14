First Alert Forecast: Rain chances quieting down Tuesday, the rest of the week looking calmer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Widespread rain moves more east of our area, leaving a few showers for Tuesday in Southwest Louisiana.

An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico was responsible for the rain, which helped to give most of us a good soaking on Monday. It’s eastward trek is already taking the more widespread rain east of our area, which means rain chances are still around, but much less active for Tuesday. Any rain is likely to be far less widespread and much more limited in nature than what we saw Monday, becoming more scattered from west to east. However, skies are still generally overcast, and temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs unless we see some sunshine in the afternoon.

This does however mean our saturated ground won’t be instantaneously drying out, which is bad news for your shoes but good news for our thirsty greenery.

A few showers will be around today, but temperatures will have more room to get into the mid 60's (KPLC)

Widespread rain moving on means rainfall totals are looking a little smaller though, and any chance for showers will be back in the slim to none range by Wednesday. Much calmer weather is on tap for the rest of the week, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing back to near normal for the Fall with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s.

Low pressure moving to our East side will take most of the widespread rain with it (KPLC)

The weekend could lean towards being a little warm, but it looks like the weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans. Beyond that, it looks like we will have another shot at some rain early next week with another cold front approaching out area. Keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to monitor in case this system manages to shift into your weekend.

Hurricane season is almost over, but we are watching an area in the Caribbean as a broad area of low pressure seems likely to form over the next week, and has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for a good chance of development as it drifts generally northeast. If it holds in that direction it shouldn’t pose any issues for SWLA, but we will keep you updated of any changes.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page:

