50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Eric Dooley out as Southern University Football head coach

Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Southern head coach Eric Dooley(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eric Dooley has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Southern University.

The announcement came from Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks on Tuesday afternoon, November 14.

“After very thorough and continued evaluations of all components related to the Southern football program, I have recommended to President/Chancellor Shields, Board of Supervisors Chairman Myron Lawson, and Athletic Chairman Atty. Domoine Rutledge that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Jaguar football to reach our full potential and expectations of our football program,” Banks said. “We appreciate and thank Coach Dooley for his time here at Southern and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Officials said that Terrence Graves, the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach, will serve as the interim Southern University head football coach.

Banks is expected to release more information on Wednesday, November 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

McNeese heading into final week of the season trying to find answers
McNeese heading into final week of the season trying to find answers
McNeese MBB Dominates Champion Christian to Improve to 3-0
McNeese MBB Dominates Champion Christian 110-46 to Improve to 3-0 for the First Time in 38 years
Cowboys lose to Houston Christian in final home game
Cowboys lose to Houston Christian in final home game
McNeese redshirt senior Brayden Adams.
McNeese football seniors prepare for final game at Cowboy Stadium
McNeese redshirt senior Brayden Adams.
McNeese football seniors prepare for final game at Cowboy Stadium