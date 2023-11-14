December marks a year for Horseshoe Casino

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The gaming industry in Southwest Louisiana plays a big role in the local economy.

Proceeds from Delta Downs, Golden Nugget, L’Auberge and the Horseshoe casino all contribute to the Calcasieu gaming pool, but of course, there’s an added bonus when the casino is located in your city.

“The Golden Nugget and L’Auberge, they have great revenues coming in, $27 and $28 million a month,” Westlake Mayor Hal McMillin said. “Right now we’re [Horseshoe] around $9 million, but as our level goes up in play, we’ll be able to utilize that for city improvements.”

Next month will mark a year since Horseshoe Lake Charles has opened in Westlake, providing economic benefits to the city.

“We’ve been closed for two-plus years before we reopened in December so to bring this many team members back to work and create new jobs is something we find extremely awarding and valuable.” Russell Deaver said.

Deaver is the senior vice president and general manager for the Horseshoe casino.

“You got good employees that are working there and those guys they eat in our restaurants.,” McMillin said. “Also, they buy gas, they live in our neighborhoods. So, it’s a big economic impact.”

Aside from the value that jobs bring to a community, the revenue from the casino also directly makes an impression.

“The more money they make with them being in the city will make a difference and we’re starting to see their revenue’s come up,” McMillin said.

McMillin told 7 News he hopes even more people are drawn to Westlake as the Horseshoe continues to evolve.

“They’re really going to pour some money in there,” he said. “We have great things coming with the Chef Ramsay steakhouse opening. That’s a big deal. It’s going to bring the people in from Houston and Texas that all want to come over here and game and we can compete with the other major casinos.”

A ribbon cutting to celebrate Gordon Ramsey Steak opening was held on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.