50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUEYDAN, La. (KPLC) - Four new Whooping Cranes have been added to the population at the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermillion Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Audubon Institute have been longtime leaders in Whooping Crane conservation here in Louisiana. They want to establish a self-sustaining population of the cranes in the state.

Whooping Cranes had disappeared entirely from the state in the 1950s and now, thanks to conservation efforts, has a population of 85 cranes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin."
Cast of ‘Aladdin’ visits Westlake school
Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana
Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana
Sundown FD posts map of arson fires in Camp Baker area of Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish families may have a way to limit the costs of heating, cooling