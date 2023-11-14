Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

GUEYDAN, La. (KPLC) - Four new Whooping Cranes have been added to the population at the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermillion Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Audubon Institute have been longtime leaders in Whooping Crane conservation here in Louisiana. They want to establish a self-sustaining population of the cranes in the state.

Whooping Cranes had disappeared entirely from the state in the 1950s and now, thanks to conservation efforts, has a population of 85 cranes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.