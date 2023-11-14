Cast of ‘Aladdin’ visits Westlake school

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from some ornately-dressed individuals.

Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin." (Westlake High Theatre)

The cast of Westlake High Theatre’s “ALADDIN Wonder by Wonder” visited the school, helping unload students who were being dropped off by parents. The members of the theater were there to hand out flyers for their upcoming show and give the children a fun surprise.

The play will be based on Arabic folktale from “One Thousand and One Nights,” a collection of Middle Eastern folktales that was popularized with the 1992 Disney film “Aladdin.”

The Westlake High Theatre invites the community to come out to see their show, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Westlake High Theatre, located at 1000 Garden Dr. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and seating begins at 6:30. Tickets are $10.

