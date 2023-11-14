Cast of ‘Aladdin’ visits Westlake school

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from some ornately-dressed individuals.

Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin."
Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin."(Westlake High Theatre)

The cast of Westlake High Theatre’s “ALADDIN Wonder by Wonder” visited the school, helping unload students who were being dropped off by parents. The members of the theater were there to hand out flyers for their upcoming show and give the children a fun surprise.

The play will be based on Arabic folktale from “One Thousand and One Nights,” a collection of Middle Eastern folktales that was popularized with the 1992 Disney film “Aladdin.”

Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin."
Westwood Elementary School students got a special visit today from the cast of "Aladdin."(Westlake High Theatre)

The Westlake High Theatre invites the community to come out to see their show, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Westlake High Theatre, located at 1000 Garden Dr. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and seating begins at 6:30. Tickets are $10.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tyler Lee Barnett

Coast Guard searching Gulf after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.

News

Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Four new Whooping Cranes have been added to the population at the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area.

News

Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

Conservationists work to return Whooping Cranes to Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sundown FD posts map of arson fires in Camp Baker area of Vernon Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Vernon Parish families may have a way to limit the costs of heating, cooling

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming...

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean to headline country music festival in Gonzales

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raley Pellittieri and Lester Duhé
Gonzales has been chosen as one of seven small towns across the country to host an upcoming country music festival featuring country superstars like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

News

Health Headlines: Family-centered medicne saving lives

Health Headlines: Family-centered medicne saving lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Kitchens
A simple shift in how doctors conduct their rounds is making a monumental difference in patient care and, more importantly, in saving lives.

Forecast

A few showers will be around today, but temperatures will have more room to get into the mid 60's

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances quieting down Tuesday, the rest of the week looking calmer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Widespread rain moves more east of our area, leaving a few showers for Tuesday in Southwest Louisiana. The rest of the week looks much quieter, with seasonably normal temperatures.

News

Health Headlines: Family-centered medicne saving lives

Health Headlines: Family-centered medicne saving lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Crime

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 13, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 13, 2023.