Calcasieu Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy conducts 130th graduation ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 130th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies today for 35 officers representing 15 agencies in the five-parish area, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

32 officers completed 519 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. Three officers completed 140 hours of refresher courses. These law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.

Officers graduating after completing 519 hours of instruction are as follows:

Brianna Hargrove, Luke Walker – Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office

Katlyn Dugan – Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Alfred, Jerika Bradley, Dallas Coffelt, Ethan Hext, Seokyoung Jang, Katherine Lafauci, Patrick Mouton, Alex Myers, Alexis Trahan, Evan Watson, Joshua Glover – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Jacobs – Coushatta Tribal Police Department

Keith Doyle, Joshua Blanchard – DeQuincy Police Department

Corey Henry – Iowa Police Department

Robert Guillory– Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brian Cormier, Britani Young – Jennings Police Department

Alex Holman – Lake Charles Harbor Police

Zachary Meche, William Rogers, Noah Veronie, Alex Williams – Lake Charles Police Department

Casey McGlothlin – Merryville Police Department

Colton Gilbert – Oakdale Police Department

Marcus Daniels, Lauren Jenkins – Office of Juvenile Justice

Mason Jeane – Rosepine Police Department

Marylyn Lejeune – Ward 3 Marshal’s Office

Trevor Duncan, Russell Lambert (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office), and Denell Griffin (Coushatta Tribal Police Department) graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses.

