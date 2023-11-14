Amendment to add sports betting revenue to the Calcasieu gaming pool

50/50 Thursdays
By Andrea Robinson
Nov. 13, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When Southwest Louisiana’s casinos do well, Calcasieu Parish reaps the benefits, but revenue from sports betting doesn’t work the same way.

Right now, Calcasieu is not directly benefiting from sports books in the parish. Instead, it goes to the state’s gaming pool. From there Calcasieu gets a population-based share.

At its meeting today, the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District proposed an amendment that would keep sports betting revenue in the parish.

To pass, the measure still needs approval from the police jury and city council.

