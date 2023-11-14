OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish has again lifted the statewide voluntary burn ban for residents in their area.

The burn ban had been reinstated on Oct. 23 under the recommendation of the parish’s fire chiefs due to dry weather conditions this summer. However, the Parish Police Jury unanimously decided to again opt out of the ban saying recent rainfall has reduced the amount of brush and wood fires in their area.

Parish officials request citizens remain careful when burning materials on their land.

Calcasieu, Beauregard, Vernon, Jefferson Davis, and Cameron Parishes all remain under the statewide burn ban.

Allen Parish lifts voluntary burn ban (Allen Parish Police Jury)

