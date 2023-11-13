Traffic restricted on Estherwood Pontoon Bridge

ESTHERWOOD, La. (KPLC) - Traffic on La. 91 at the Estherwood Pontoon Bridge is restricted to two-axle vehicles only, due to low water levels in Bayou Plaquemine Brule.

Large trucks and vehicles with trailers are encouraged to utilize alternate routes, the Department of Transportation and Development said.

Message boards will be placed prior to the intersection of La. 91 and US 90, as well as at the exit ramps of I-10 eastbound and westbound at the Iota/Estherwood exit.

