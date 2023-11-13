50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transportation after massive fire closes interstate
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
RAW: Damage from Los Angeles interstate fire seen
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi inspect the relief...
Tea and nickel are on the agenda as Biden hosts Indonesia’s president