SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 12, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2023.
Haywood Joseph Frank Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; no turn signals; required position and method of turning at intersections.
Barbara Faye Leblanc, 45, Pearland, TX: Operating while intoxicated; fourth offense; traffic-control signals.
Stacie Leann Farris, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Chad Davis Hollier, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
William James Dew, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Tyrone Lamon Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Shelton Joseph Semien, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.
Michael David Wohlfarth, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.
