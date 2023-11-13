SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 12, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2023.

Haywood Joseph Frank Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; no turn signals; required position and method of turning at intersections.

Barbara Faye Leblanc, 45, Pearland, TX: Operating while intoxicated; fourth offense; traffic-control signals.

Stacie Leann Farris, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Chad Davis Hollier, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

William James Dew, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Tyrone Lamon Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Shelton Joseph Semien, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Michael David Wohlfarth, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

