SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 12, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2023.

Haywood Joseph Frank Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; no turn signals; required position and method of turning at intersections.

Barbara Faye Leblanc, 45, Pearland, TX: Operating while intoxicated; fourth offense; traffic-control signals.

Stacie Leann Farris, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Chad Davis Hollier, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

William James Dew, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Tyrone Lamon Simon, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Shelton Joseph Semien, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Michael David Wohlfarth, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

