50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright...
A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.(file)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 12, 2023
Widespread showers will continue across the area today, helping to keep temperatures cool
First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers to start the week will keep temperatures cool
Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New...
Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
Cameron Ferry closing for repairs
Highlighting vendors from Southwest Louisiana at Flea Fest
Highlighting vendors from Southwest Louisiana at Flea Fest