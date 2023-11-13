50/50 Thursdays
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said there are no confirmed deaths, and one victim is in critical condition.

Previous reports varied from emergency workers.

This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.

Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.

