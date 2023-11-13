Majority of SWLA schools see improvements in performance scores

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The vast majority of schools in SWLA saw improvements in performance scores released by the State Board of Education earlier today, consistent with the trend for schools across the state.

Louisiana as a whole received a 78.5 average (B grade) for the 2022-23 school year, up from the 77.1 score for the 2021-22 school year.

Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes saw the biggest growth in their averages. For the district, Beauregard Parish improved from 79.7 in 2021-22 to 83.2 in 2022-23. Calcasieu saw an improvement of 82.8 in 2021-22 to 86.1 for 2022-23.

“These results are a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue. “These scores are not given. They are earned, and we could not be prouder of the work that happened last year and the work that is continuing to happen today in our classrooms.”

In Calcasieu Parish, Gillis Elementary made the state’s top ten school in overall K-8 school growth, seeing a growth of 13.2 points since the previous school year. T.S. Cooley Elementary received an average of 117.6, ranking as the seventh highest-performing K-8 school in the entire state.

Schools that improved from a ‘B’ to an ‘A’ include A.A. Nelson Elementary, Hathaway High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, and Simpson High.

2023 2022 2021 (UNOFFICAL) Allen Parish 84.8 (B) 84.5 (B) 83.1 Beauregard Parish 83.2 (B) 79.7 (B) 81.3 Calcasieu Parish 86.1 (B) 82.8 (B) -- Cameron Parish 93.6 (A) 94.7 (A) -- Jeff Davis Parish 86.7 (B) 85.9 (B) 85.3 Vernon Parish 90.5 (A) 90.2 (A) 88.2

See individual school scores HERE.

See statewide district scores HERE.

The state has traditionally issued school performance scores for public schools based on student achievement data since 1999. The Louisiana Department of Education says these scores allow them to update families and the public on how schools are doing. Schools are rated with letter grades from “A” to “F.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.