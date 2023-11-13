Highlighting vendors from Southwest Louisiana at Flea Fest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over three hundred vendors from six different states gathered for the Flea Fest this weekend. Shoppers can find bargains on anything they can imagine, from homemade soaps to jewelry to clothes, décor and more!

Most of Southwest Louisiana put their shopping shoes on this weekend, but what about the ones putting on their selling shoes?

“An elderly gentleman in my neighborhood brought me over to his house, I helped him work in his cabinet shop, and I fell in love with the whole process. Like the sawdust, the finished project? And well it evolved to this,” Mike Bird said.

Bird is a Southwest Louisiana native who has been creating custom cutting boards for over fifteen years.

“I have a tenth grader, but when he was in first grade we started his little science project, it was a little garden where we grew okra, radishes, and watermelon. I was like ‘Wow! food!’ And I have been hooked, the garden has been growing every year,” Natasha LeJune said.

From there, LeJune’s daughter suggested they sell lemonade at the farmer’s market. LeJune brought her seeds along with her and she said the rest is history.

Both say Flea Fest allows them to expand their customer base and get new ideas.

“I give out a lot of business cards here to make people aware. I go to the same farmer’s market every weekend so I tend to see the same people, but here you can see people you wouldn’t normally see,” LeJune said.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s so local and it’s amazing to come out here and see so many people with different talents and imaginations, it is a real trip,” Bird said.

They both agree that meeting hundreds of new people and creating is unlike any experience they’ve had.

“I have people that are new here, let’s say California, and they’re like ‘Wow! Something organic!,” LeJune said.

“To play with something God made and turn it into this? It’s a blessing, it really is, and we have enjoyed it,” Bird said.

You can support Bird here and LeJune here.

Flea Fest takes place annually on Veteran’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.