First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers to start the week will keep temperatures cool

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain remains in the forecast for Southwest Louisiana thanks to a gulf low moving south of our area. This will keep our rain chances looking better for a few days.

Rounds of light to moderate rain are expected throughout the day as an area of low pressure in the gulf moves closer and further develops. Rainfall could be heavy at times, but that will be more likely along or south of I-10. Just how close the low comes will determine the northward extent of any heavy rain. Any northward shifts of the low could bring more of that heavy rain northward, and the opposite is true for a more southern track. Aside from intensity, widespread showers are expected across the area during the day, so make sure you have rain gear ready to go as you head out the door.

Widespread showers will continue across the area today, helping to keep temperatures cool (KPLC)

Generally cool and windy conditions remain on tap for Monday. This will do a good job of keeping temperatures in the low 60′s for the afternoon between winds gusting out of the northeast as high as 20-30 mph alongside intermittent showers. Strong storms aren’t really on our plate with this system thanks in part to the cooler temperatures, but there might be a little potential for thunder Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are expecting around another 1-2 inches through Tuesday (KPLC)

Rain is likely to continue into Tuesday as well, though as the low begins to move east, becoming a bit more scattered throughout the day. Total rainfall through Tuesday is leaning towards another 1-2 inches of rain across the area, with higher amounts than that possible the further south and east you are. Widespread flooding does not appear likely, but locally heavy rainfall is possible in some areas. Some light rains from the past couple days have allowed soils to saturate somewhat, and any areas that see high rain rates could see localized street ponding or flooding if those rates last long enough.

A gulf low will keep our rain chances elevated for the next day or so (KPLC)

The low should move far enough east by Wednesday where we likely won’t see heavy rain, though some spotty showers may hold on. Rain chances will decrease further again by Thursday and into the end of the work week.

We’re in the final stretch for hurricane season, but it’s not over just yet. We are watching an area in the Caribbean as a broad area of low pressure seems likely to form over the next several days, and has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for a moderate chance of development as it drifts generally northeast. If it holds in that direction that shouldn’t pose any issues for SWLA, but we will keep you updated of any changes.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.