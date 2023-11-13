First Alert Forecast: Light rain will remain possible overnight, but chances quickly diminish Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a good coverage of mostly light rain across the area Monday, but rain will become less widespread overnight into Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico was responsible for the rain, but as it moves farther east it will take the more widespread rain east of our area. With that said I am leaving the rain chance at 60% for Tuesday in case the low moves slower than expected. But any rain Tuesday is likely to be far less widespread and much more limited in nature than what we saw Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for highs, unless we see some sunshine in the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Rain looks unlikely beginning Wednesday and will likely remain so through at least Sunday. Temperatures will climb back to near normal for this time of year with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. If you have weekend plans the weather should cooperate, just continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Another cold front will approach our area by early next week and this will likely bring another round of showers to our area.

