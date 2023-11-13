FEMA grants over $1 million to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was announced today that Lake Charles Memorial Hospital will receive over $1 million in a FEMA grant for aid from Hurricane Laura.

The $1,110,899 is to be used for mold remediation, which is still a problem resulting from Hurricane Laura.

Senator John Kennedy said, “Hurricane Laura struck south Louisiana hard and left buildings with water damage. I’m glad to see that this $1.1 million will help Lake Charles Memorial Hospital address mold from the storm.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.