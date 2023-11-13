Drake to make up postponed New Orleans date with back-to-back nights at Smoothie King Center in 2024
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap superstar Drake will hold back-to-back concerts at the Smoothie King Center after the new year after his 2023 New Orleans date was previously “postponed indefinitely”.
A notice sent by Ticketmaster on Monday (Nov. 13) told ticket holders that Drake’s make-up dates for the previously scheduled Sept. 20 concert at the Smoothie King Center will take place on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, and Tuesday, Jan. 30.
A presale for tickets will start on Wednesday, Nov. 15 through the Cash App and general on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 17.
These added performances to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” will feature opening support from rapper J. Cole, rather than from 21 Savage, who was scheduled to appear on the original bill.
DRAKE ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR - BIG AS THE WHAT?’ 2024 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +
Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +
Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +
Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~
Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~
Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~
Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole
