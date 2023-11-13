50/50 Thursdays
250K residents early vote ahead of Nov. 18 election; Tuesday last day to request absentee ballot

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nearly 254,000 Louisiana residents went to the polls to early vote ahead of the Nov. 18 election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting was from Nov. 3 through Nov. 11, during which time 253,982 votes were cast. By contrast, 369,000 residents early voted ahead of the Oct. 14 election.

For this election, 192,496 early voters cast their ballots in-person and 62,486 voted using absentee ballots.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Click HERE to see what’s on your ballot.

Early Voting for Nov. 18 election

  • State: 253,982.
  • Allen: 552.
  • Beauregard: 1,372.
  • Calcasieu: 7,502.
  • Cameron: 696.
  • Jeff Davis: 3,589.
  • Vernon: 1,370.

