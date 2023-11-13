2 juveniles arrested in connection with burglary of business

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested last week in connection with the burglary of a business on N. Martin Luther King Highway, Calcasieu authorities said.

The juveniles, 14 and 16 years old, were arrested in a stolen car, in which some of the stolen items were found, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Two other suspects are still being sought.

Deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Deputies learned four males entered the business by shattering the door with a large rock, Vincent said. The suspects stole several items before fleeing in a car, she said.

The car was found near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 7th Street and the 14-year-old and the 16-year-old were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, Vincent said. Deputies learned the car had been stolen from the parking lot of a hotel on W. Prien Lake Road.

Both juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on counts of theft between $1,000-$5,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property; theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer by flight; possession of tobacco under 18; and curfew violation.

Vincent asks anyone with information about the crime or the other two suspects to call the sheriff’s office at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-439-2222.

Det. Jill Feverjean is the lead investigator.

