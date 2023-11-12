SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 11, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2023.

Mariah Lynn Cates, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Larry Donell Oliver, 62, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; proper display of temporary license plate; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.

Jeffery Lee Green, 43, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons.

Brian Keith Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; six counts of contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer with violence; illegal carrying of weapons; riding on roadways laned for traffic; drug paraphernalia.

Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 68, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Julio Zachary West-Zavala, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.

Marvin Louis Doucet, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Irving Lee Comeaux, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Adrent Damone Carter, 40, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of a business; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Justin Adam East, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Leward Scott Clement, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Theodore Thomas Hansbrough, 44, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; bicycle violations.

