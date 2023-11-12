50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 11, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2023.

Mariah Lynn Cates, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Larry Donell Oliver, 62, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; proper display of temporary license plate; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.

Jeffery Lee Green, 43, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons.

Brian Keith Taylor, 45, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; attempted theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; six counts of contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer with violence; illegal carrying of weapons; riding on roadways laned for traffic; drug paraphernalia.

Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 68, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Julio Zachary West-Zavala, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant woman.

Marvin Louis Doucet, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Irving Lee Comeaux, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Adrent Damone Carter, 40, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of a business; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Justin Adam East, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Leward Scott Clement, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Theodore Thomas Hansbrough, 44, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; bicycle violations.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain arrives Monday through Tuesday, reinforces cool temps
A five-year-old child is dead and three others are in the hospital after a mobile home caught...
Five-year-old child dies in mobile home fire
Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens at Horseshoe Casino
Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens at Horseshoe Casino