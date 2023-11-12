50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mantra Yoga hosts second-annual Veterans Yoga Project

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans got treated to some yoga as Mantra Yoga Center hosted its second annual Veterans Yoga Project.

Veterans and their families were invited out for a session of yoga to practice some stretches and mindfulness to help with PTSD or other trauma-induced injuries as an alternative to medical treatment.

“Since we’re close to Fort Polk [Johnson] and surrounding areas, a lot of retirees and veterans associations are here and the community is bigger and a lot of people don’t know that there’s connections and this is what we want to build our connections,” Mantra Yoga co-owner Mary Ann Smith said.

Smith says they are looking into hosting monthly trauma-informed yoga classes for Veterans.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens at Horseshoe Casino
Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens at Horseshoe Casino
Many gather in Lake Charles Event Center for Veteran’s Day celebration
Many gather in Lake Charles Event Center for Veteran’s Day celebration
Mantra Yoga hosts second-annual Veterans Yoga Project
Mantra Yoga hosts second-annual Veterans Yoga Project