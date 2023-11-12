Mantra Yoga hosts second-annual Veterans Yoga Project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans got treated to some yoga as Mantra Yoga Center hosted its second annual Veterans Yoga Project.

Veterans and their families were invited out for a session of yoga to practice some stretches and mindfulness to help with PTSD or other trauma-induced injuries as an alternative to medical treatment.

“Since we’re close to Fort Polk [Johnson] and surrounding areas, a lot of retirees and veterans associations are here and the community is bigger and a lot of people don’t know that there’s connections and this is what we want to build our connections,” Mantra Yoga co-owner Mary Ann Smith said.

Smith says they are looking into hosting monthly trauma-informed yoga classes for Veterans.

