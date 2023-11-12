50/50 Thursdays
LOTTE Chemical in Westlake conducting ground flaring

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LOTTE Chemical Plant is conducting ground flaring, according to Calcasieu OHSEP director Dick Gremillon.

7NEWS’ meteorologists are weighing in saying the light from the flaring is being enhanced due to very low clouds in the atmosphere. The light reflecting off the clouds and the steam emanating from the plant makes it appear larger.

Gremillion says there is no danger to the public and the flare is controlled.

