LHSAA Prep Football Regional Round playoff pairings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are officially done with the first round of the LHSAA Football playoffs, and in SWLA nine teams now remain as we head into the regional round of the postseason.

Division II (Non-select):

No. 17 DeRidder at No. 1 North DeSoto DeRidder beat Lakeshore in the first round 28-21

No. 9 Plaquemine at No. 8 Iowa Iowa beat Grant in the first round 49-0

No. 10 Jennings at No. 26 St. Martinville Jennings beat Kaplan in the first round 34-6

No. 15 Iota at No. 2 Cecilia Iota beat Church Point in the first round 35-6



Division IV (Non-select):

No. 9 White Castle at No. 8 Welsh Welsh beat Basile in the first round 42-20

No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 3 Oak Grove Lake Arthur beat Montgomery in the first round 46-35

No. 10 Oakdale at No. 7 Homer Oakdale beat East Beauregard in the first round 53-21



Division II (Select):

No. 11 McDonogh # 35 at No. 6 St. Louis St. Louis had a first-round bye in the bracket and will play their first game of the playoffs this Friday



Division III (Select):

No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep at No. 5 Catholic-New Iberia LCCP beat Pope John Paul II in the first round 34-7



