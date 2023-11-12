50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society celebrates 55th anniversary

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the 55th anniversary of the Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society also called LARKS.

The group celebrated this milestone with a fly-in and airshow.

LARKS is a hobby club dedicated to the advancement of model aviation and the promotion and enjoyment of flying radio-controlled model aircraft and today LARKS showcased their skills with displays from various aircraft for spectators to enjoy.

“It’s our model aviation day, which is the one day a year that we set aside, hopefully with good weather for a large turn out to introduce what we do to the community,” LARKS President Monroe Michaelis said.

LARKS will host a community fun fly on Saturday, December 2, starting at 10 a.m.

