Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens at Horseshoe Casino

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The celebrity steak house “Gordon Ramsay Steak” is now open at the Horseshoe Casino in Westlake.

The casino itself just opened last December, that’s when the coming of this restaurant was announced.

To celebrate the grand opening -- a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

“It’s been a long time coming but to have a world-class dining option in Southwest Louisiana, it’s going to be tremendous and we are super excited about the future and what’s next,” casino general manager Russell Deaver said.

The steakhouse is expected to bring more jobs to the area.

