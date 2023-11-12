Five-year-old child dies in mobile home fire

CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old child is dead and three others are in the hospital after a mobile home caught fire Sunday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The Church Point Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Saint Zeno Drive late this morning. They found three occupants outside of the home who were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

One child, a five-year-old girl, did not escape.

The investigation is ongoing.

