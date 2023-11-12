FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain arrives Monday through Tuesday, reinforces cool temps

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our work week will begin with the best chance for widespread, beneficial rain that we’ve seen in a while. This is thanks to a Gulf low that began to develop Sunday and will move south of the area on Monday.

Numerous showers (some heavy) will move across the area on Monday. (KPLC)

Scattered showers may begin to work into the area as soon as Sunday evening into the overnight hours. The more widespread rain should start moving in after daybreak on Monday morning. Throughout the day, numerous rounds of showers are expected as the low moves closer and further develops. Some of the rain also may be heavy at times. Just how close the low comes will determine the northward extent of any heavy rain. On its’ current track, the heaviest shower and rain activity is expected to occur near and south of the interstate corridor. Any northward shifts of the low could bring more of that heavy rain northward, and the opposite is true for a more southern track. Regardless, rain will likely be widespread around the area during the day, so you’ll want to be sure to have rain gear handy wherever you go.

Aside from the rain, it will be windy and cool. Temperatures will be hard-pressed to break the low 60′s during the day on Monday. As the low develops, our winds will begin to pick up as well, with gusts between 20-30 mph possible during the afternoon. The one benefit to the cool temperatures is that it limits the potential for strong storms. Chances of any will remain very low as long as temperatures do not warm above the mid 60′s.

A general 1-4 inches of rain should fall across the area by Wednesday. highest totals will be further south and east. (KPLC)

Rain is likely to continue into Tuesday as well, though as the low begins to move east, some of should start to break up throughout the day. By the end of the day Tuesday, a general 1-4 inches of rain is possible, with higher amounts likely the further south and east you area. Thankfully, the risk for widespread flooding appears limited. Some light rains from the past couple days have allowed soils to saturate somewhat. Of course though, any areas that see high rain rates could see localized street ponding or flooding if those rates last long enough.

The low will move east of us by Wednesday, which will start a gradual clearing trend. (KPLC)

The low should move far enough east by Wednesday where we likely won’t see heavy rain, though some spotty showers may hold on. Rain chances will decrease further again by Thursday and into the end of the work week.

