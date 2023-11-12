Cowboys lose to Houston Christian in final home game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys searched for their official win of the season as they took on Southland Conference opponent Houston Christian and fell short as the Huskies outscored the Cowboys 14-0 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 35-24 win.

First drive of the game true freshman Kamden Sixiller was picked off by Jordan Oliver who took back to the house to give the Huskies an early lead.

The Cowboys would respond on the next drive as Sixkiller would lead his team down the field and put them in the red zone but some missed opportunities forced the Cowboys to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Colby Suits punched it in from 1-yard out on the quarterback keeper to make it 14-3, Huskies over the Cowboys.

Just when the Huskies looked like they could run away with it, Sixkiller had other plans as he found Cory O’Bryant on a 39-yard hook up to cut the Huskies lead to 4 points.

In the second quarter, the Cowboys were marching and quarterback Ryan Roberts replaced Sixkiller who was being evaluated by trainers for a possible injury.

Roberts handed it off to Joshon Barbe who put the burners on and crossed the goal line on a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 17-14 at half time.

In the second half the Huskies came out fast as they scored on a 49 yard touchdown pass from Suits, and from that point on they would outscore the Cowboys 21-7 in the second half as they won the game by 11 points.

