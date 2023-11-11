Woods, Miers set for Nov. 18 runoff for Jeff Davis sheriff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With early voting ending very soon, and election day just around the corner, we continue highlighting what’s on your ballot.

In Jeff Davis Parish, there’s a runoff for sheriff.

Current Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods is facing Kyle Miers in a runoff.

Woods began his career over 20 years ago as a state trooper and has been sheriff since 2012.

Miers has a history in the military and currently serves as a deputy with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

He said he just wants a chance to make a change.

“The main purpose, I think, of the Sheriff’s Office is public safety and serving the community,” Miers said. “We should be out in the public more, getting involved in the community. A proactive style, not just ‘Oh a crime happened,’ let’s go deal with it.”

“With me, it is all about the safety of the community, it’s drugs, it’s the problem with fentanyl, we are really trying to educate people now, on a daily basis,” Woods said.

Both candidates mentioned drugs when asked about the main issue facing their parish, but say it’s not their only focus.

“You know, we do take a lot of people in jail for drugs, but we take more people in jail for domestic violence,” Woods said.

“I think the current biggest issue is going to be, well there are two of them really, obviously the drugs, along with juvenile crime,” Miers said.

7 News asked each candidate what the root of those issues are.

“The biggest concern that I have, that that affects all of it, is the negative influence within the community, and those are the people we have to target because I believe the juveniles are the product of the negative influence,” Miers said.

“If you see it, say something. Call us and we will come out and make a report on it. Don’t take it for granted that oh someone else is going to do it. Um, I have always said that. If it’s not documented, it didn’t happen,” Woods said.

Both called on the community to take action.

