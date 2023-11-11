SWLA Arrest Report - Nov 10, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2023.

Dreu Alan Reinecke, 26, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

George Anthony Glynn, 51, Lake Charles: Strangulation; instate detainer.

Barah Zebariah Wood, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jerterrel Joseph Ryan, 26, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; resisting an officer; simple escape.

Javon Alexander Goodwin, 22, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Victor Paul Assunto, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; catalytic converter theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chloe Rachel Edwards, 31, Breaux Bridge: Child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

James Phillip Breen, 58, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obscenity.

David Paul Banks, 50, Houston: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated mark; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.

Trina Yvette Scott, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; operating while intoxicated.

Earl Carson Butler, 58, Lake Charles: No stop lights; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

