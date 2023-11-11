Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Salvation Army will be collecting donations this year outside of local SWLA businesses with a red kettle you may recognize.

The impact of these donations is what keeps the red kettle fundraiser going year after year.

“They list that in the past when they were a child they received Christmas toys from the salvation army or when they were down on their luck they got utility assistance from us and we were able to keep the lights on for another month,” Salvation Army Lieutenant Roslyn Morrison said in reference to what the impact Salvation Army has on the community means to her.

Morrison said every single dollar or coin that is dropped into the red kettles is carefully counted and thoughtfully spent.

“We’re proud to say that over 80 percent of the money that is raised here in Southwest Louisiana stays in Southwest Louisiana to provide assistance to our community.”

And if you’re one who doesn’t carry cash, they’ve added various forms of payment, like Venmo, PayPal, and even a QR code that people can scan.

Morrison explained how every cent helps.

“We were helping upwards, I want to say, of 40 families a month with either rent or utility assistance, and most of these families have children in the home. So, that’s 40 families that we’re helping in their home keep their lights on here in Lake Charles and the surrounding areas, and that’s a regular month for us.”

There are a variety of other programs within in the non-profit the money is also used toward.

The goal this year is to surpass $90,000 in donations.

To find out locations where you can make donations or how to become a bell ringer, call: (337)-721-8068.

