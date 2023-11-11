Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly detained after altercation in Kenner

50/50 Thursdays
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was detained by police Friday night (Nov. 10) following an altercation with a contractor working near his home, according to neighbors in Kenner’s Gabriel subdivision.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when Thomas is alleged to have thrown a brick against the window of the contractor’s pickup truck. Neighbors said the truck was parked in a median and blocking Thomas’ way home.

The Saints have acknowledged the incident and said they were gathering more information, but offered no further comment. According to a Fox 8 source, Thomas still is scheduled to leave with the team Saturday for Minnesota and play against the Vikings on Sunday.

Repeated attempts to reach Kenner Police for a statement have been unanswered.

The incident marked the second time in 19 days that a Saints receiver has become involved with Kenner law enforcement.

Thomas’ teammate Chris Olave was arrested by Kenner Police on Oct. 23, booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

