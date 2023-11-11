50/50 Thursdays
Restore Louisiana recipient explains payments sometimes required

Kathy Thistrup's Restore Louisiana home repairs start Monday with a walk-through by the...
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Why is it some people about to get a hurricane recovery grant are told they must pay thousands of dollars to get their grant.

A Westlake woman says she was told she had to pay thousands of dollars, but says it worked out for her.

It’s disturbing to many to see frail or elderly storm victims living in substandard housing. And recovery success seems beyond their reach. Some like Samia Heard are told they must pay tens of thousands of dollars to get a Restore Louisiana grant.

“You see from the front there’s no roof. I don’t know how I am making it really. But God is good,” she said.

70-year-old Kathy Thistrup of Westlake was told she had to pay thousands.

“I’m a widow. I’m on a fixed income. Where am I supposed to get $13 thousand from?” she said.

She says it was to make sure government money or insurance already received was not duplicated.

“She said that’s what FEMA paid you and that’s when we started discussing everything that I had used the money for because I was going through my receipts,” she said.

The rules require people show proof they aren’t getting paid more than once for the same damage. Thistrup was meticulous about keeping receipts for work done and it paid off.

“Not a lot of people know that every time you have anything done, anywhere. Hang on to your receipt.”

Still, she says the program is complicated and hard to navigate for many storm victims still struggling to recover. Those who have difficulties can designate someone to communicate for them.

“I need to help this lady somehow. We need to get somebody to help this lady. Somebody’s got to be able to do something,” said Thistrup.

Restore Louisiana has a 266-page manual explaining the program and the rules. Work on Thistrup’s house starts Monday with a contractor walk through.

Here is the Restore manual and the list of prices used for the program.

