Many gather in Lake Charles Event Center for Veteran’s Day celebration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans from around Southwest Louisiana gathered at the Lake Charles Event Center for a day of celebration.

“On Veteran’s Day, we honor brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward and defended our nation throughout our history. Regardless of the branch in which our veterans have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, this day belongs to them,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Baranello said.

A sea of red white and blue to honor all Desert Storm, Post 9/11, Global War on Terrorism, and enduring Freedom Veterans.

“Veterans chose to serve. Veterans chose to be servicemen and servicewomen within the nation’s longest-standing organization the country has ever seen. Veterans chose selfless devotion because they were and ultimately are more committed to the needs and wishes of their fellow teammates than their own,” Baranello said.

Among the events available were a free breakfast, a ceremony, and an old-fashioned Veteran’s Day BBQ. Mayor Nic Hunter and Lt. Colonel Baranello shared their kind words during the ceremony.

“I have often had the opportunity to speak with developers and people looking at our Lakefront. They’d ask about certain aspects along the lakefront and say, ‘You have Veteran’s Memorial Park right here, couldn’t this be a better place for something else?’ but my answer is always immediately, no way. That is exactly where it should be. It is in one of the most prominent places in the city and that is where it will always stay,” Hunter said.

The presentation of colors was held by the U.S. Coast Guard, the national anthem sung by Reese Manuel, 21 Gun Salute by the Marine Corps League, and Taps by Elijah Honaker.

Veterans told 7NEWS that what matters most to them is having a community to stand by them, even in times of stress, and they said their community has gone above and beyond in that sector.

