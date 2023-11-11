50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Many gather in Lake Charles Event Center for Veteran’s Day celebration

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans from around Southwest Louisiana gathered at the Lake Charles Event Center for a day of celebration.

“On Veteran’s Day, we honor brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward and defended our nation throughout our history. Regardless of the branch in which our veterans have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard, this day belongs to them,” Lt. Col. Nicholas Baranello said.

A sea of red white and blue to honor all Desert Storm, Post 9/11, Global War on Terrorism, and enduring Freedom Veterans.

“Veterans chose to serve. Veterans chose to be servicemen and servicewomen within the nation’s longest-standing organization the country has ever seen. Veterans chose selfless devotion because they were and ultimately are more committed to the needs and wishes of their fellow teammates than their own,” Baranello said.

Among the events available were a free breakfast, a ceremony, and an old-fashioned Veteran’s Day BBQ. Mayor Nic Hunter and Lt. Colonel Baranello shared their kind words during the ceremony.

“I have often had the opportunity to speak with developers and people looking at our Lakefront. They’d ask about certain aspects along the lakefront and say, ‘You have Veteran’s Memorial Park right here, couldn’t this be a better place for something else?’ but my answer is always immediately, no way. That is exactly where it should be. It is in one of the most prominent places in the city and that is where it will always stay,” Hunter said.

The presentation of colors was held by the U.S. Coast Guard, the national anthem sung by Reese Manuel, 21 Gun Salute by the Marine Corps League, and Taps by Elijah Honaker.

Veterans told 7NEWS that what matters most to them is having a community to stand by them, even in times of stress, and they said their community has gone above and beyond in that sector.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nicer Sunday is expected as a soaking rain appears more likely by Monday
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event