Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A lost hunter who disappeared on Clear Creek yesterday evening has been found safe, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams combed through the Wildlife Management Area near Highway 464 and Double Bridges Road looking for the hunter, VPSO said. He was found at approximately 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

VPSO says the hunter is reunited with his family and doing well.

Oct. 14 election results.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Residents in several areas of Jeff Davis Parish are under a boil advisory due to a water main...
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event
KPLC First Alert Forecast
AARP hosts ID theft shredding safety event
