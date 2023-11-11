Lost hunter in Vernon Parish found safe

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A lost hunter who disappeared on Clear Creek yesterday evening has been found safe, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams combed through the Wildlife Management Area near Highway 464 and Double Bridges Road looking for the hunter, VPSO said. He was found at approximately 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

VPSO says the hunter is reunited with his family and doing well.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.