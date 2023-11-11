St. Louis Catholic choir students perform with legendary rock band

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some lucky Lake Charles high school students had the evening of a lifetime.

Tonight, 15 St. Louis Catholic High School choir students had the opportunity to sing with the popular band, Foreigner, at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles.

This stop is part of the band’s Historic Farewell Tour, after a decades-long successful music career. The choir took to the stage alongside the members of Foreigner and sung a familiar fan favorite, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Students Millie Thompson and Brooke Miles shared with 7NEWS their reaction when finding out about the opportunity.

“My brother and two other people came running out screaming about it, and we were just screaming, jumping up and down and telling everyone we knew and telling everyone around us, “Thompson said. “It was really fun.”

“I kind of wanted to cry, because when I was younger, me and my dad always listened to Foreigner,” Miles said.

Foreigner has been giving this opportunity to school music programs for about 15 years. In a partnership with the Grammy Foundation, the band’s bassist, Jeff Pilson, tells 7News, their goal is to try and help keep music programs alive.

“Talk to your local politicians,” Pilson said. “Talk to whoever it is. Let’s fix the school music funding program. Let’s fix it. Let’s get the budgets right. Let’s get the arts in the schools.”

The band donated $500 to the St. Louis choir.

Shriner’s Children’s Hospital was at the event selling CDs and other signed memorabilia to raise money for the Grammy Foundation, as well as the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.