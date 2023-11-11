Iowa high school student to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Iowa High School student Mia Thompson will be performing in the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mia Thompson is a senior at Iowa high school. She is co-captain of the “Jacket Jammers” dance team, along with participating in other dance studios.

Thompson started dancing at an early age, but her love for it didn’t start there.

“Mia did dance in Pre-K, it was ballet, she had fun, she got on the stage, she smiled and then she said, I don’t want to do that again, so she didn’t,” said Paula Thompson, Mia’s mother.

It was seventh grade when Mia began her true journey with dance.

“It was mostly my friends at that time - they were all into dance and just watching them dance, I was just kind of like wow I would really like to do that,” said Mia.

Now, Mia will be performing in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“So I actually had to submit an online application, and it was like a video submission and I submitted some of my other information with it, and I had to wait a couple weeks before getting a reply back if I was accepted or not,” said Mia Thompson.

She said she received an email saying “congratulations.”

“It feels absolutely amazing, I’m definitely really excited and I know that its just going to help me grow as a dancer and as a person, its going to help me meet new people not only and its going to be a whole new experience.”

Thompson’s parents said they are very thankful for the support from Iowa High School and the community, along with her dance studio that has continuously encouraged her.

“Extremely proud, you know I’ve had several student, I’m the AGG teacher and FFA advisor here at Iowa high school, and I’ve had several students represent the school and community on a local, state, and national level, but whenever its your own kid it hits a little different,” said Bill Thompson, Mia’s father.

Thompson said she is very excited to represent Iowa High School, her community, and dance studio in New York on Thanksgiving day.

